Thursday's game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has the Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) squaring off against the Princeton Tigers (3-1) at 3:00 PM (on November 23). Our computer prediction projects a win for Oklahoma by a score of 73-68, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Tigers earned a 62-51 win over San Diego.

The Tigers head into this matchup after a 62-51 win against San Diego on Sunday. The Sooners took care of business in their last outing 82-67 against Virginia on Sunday. In the victory, Madison St. Rose paced the Tigers with 22 points. Skylar Vann scored a team-high 20 points for the Sooners in the win.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Princeton vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: FSW Live

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Princeton vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 73, Princeton 68

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oklahoma Schedule Analysis

The Sooners have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Tigers are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.

Oklahoma 2023-24 Best Wins

80-70 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 9

82-67 on the road over Virginia (No. 54) on November 19

103-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 143) on November 12

92-68 at home over Wichita State (No. 154) on November 6

92-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 320) on November 15

Oklahoma Leaders

Payton Verhulst: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.3 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19)

15.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.3 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19) Vann: 14.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

14.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Sahara Williams: 11.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 48.9 FG%

11.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 48.9 FG% Lexy Keys: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

10.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Aubrey Joens: 12.8 PTS, 63.9 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)

Princeton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game last season (posting 65.2 points per game, 174th in college basketball, and conceding 53.2 per contest, sixth in college basketball) and had a +361 scoring differential.

With 66.8 points per game in Ivy League action, Princeton posted 1.6 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (65.2 PPG).

Offensively, the Tigers put up 63.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.1 points per game on the road.

Defensively Princeton played better in home games last year, ceding 49.5 points per game, compared to 56.4 in away games.

Oklahoma Performance Insights

The Sooners are outscoring opponents by 24.8 points per game, with a +124 scoring differential overall. They put up 89.8 points per game (13th in college basketball) and give up 65.0 per contest (194th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.