Packers vs. Lions Injury Report — Week 12
The Green Bay Packers' (4-6) injury report heading into their game against the Detroit Lions (8-2) currently includes 14 players on it. The matchup begins at 12:30 PM on Thursday, November 23 from Ford Field.
Watch the Packers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Packers are coming off of a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Lions head into this matchup after a 31-26 win over the Chicago Bears in their last outing.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Knee
|Out
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|Groin
|Questionable
|De'Vondre Campbell
|LB
|Neck
|Questionable
|Darnell Savage Jr.
|S
|Calf
|Out
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Biceps
|Questionable
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Rashan Gary
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Josiah Deguara
|TE
|Hip
|Doubtful
|Corey Ballentine
|CB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Chest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Abdomen
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Detroit Lions Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jonah Jackson
|OG
|Wrist
|Out
Packers vs. Lions Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Lions or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Packers Season Insights
- The Packers are compiling 319.6 total yards per game on offense this season (21st-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 327.9 total yards per game (17th-ranked).
- In terms of points scored the Packers rank 20th in the NFL (20.2 points per game), and they are 10th defensively (20.2 points allowed per contest).
- From an offensive standpoint, the Packers are compiling 217.5 passing yards per game (19th-ranked). They rank seventh in the NFL defensively (193.2 passing yards surrendered per game).
- Green Bay ranks 21st in rushing yards per game (102.1), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 134.7 rushing yards surrendered per contest.
- The Packers have accumulated nine forced turnovers (29th in NFL) and committed 12 turnovers (10th in NFL) this season for a -3 turnover margin that ranks 21st in the NFL.
Packers vs. Lions Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Lions (-7.5)
- Moneyline: Lions (-375), Packers (+290)
- Total: 47 points
Sign up to live bet on the Lions-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.