The Detroit Lions will face the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on Thursday, November 23 at 12:30 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Lions will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Lions rank sixth in scoring offense (27.2 points per game) and 22nd in scoring defense (22.9 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored the Packers rank 20th in the NFL (20.2 points per game), and they are 10th on defense (20.2 points allowed per contest).

Packers vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Lions (-7.5) Under (47) Lions 28, Packers 17

Packers Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 25.6% chance of a victory for the Packers.

Green Bay has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

In 2023, four Green Bay games have hit the over.

Packers games average 41.9 total points, 5.1 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Lions Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 78.9%.

Detroit has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Lions have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

So far this season, six of Detroit's 10 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 47 points, 0.6 more than the average point total for Lions games this season.

Packers vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 27.2 22.9 30 21.4 24.4 24.4 Green Bay 20.2 20.2 18.2 19.6 22.2 20.8

