Thursday's game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) and Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) matching up at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 74-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas Tech, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on November 23.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Iowa vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 74, Northern Iowa 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. Texas Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-9.0)

Texas Tech (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

On offense, Northern Iowa scored 70.1 points per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 69.9 points per contest on defense (169th-ranked).

Last year the Panthers grabbed 29.6 boards per game (298th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 30.1 rebounds per contest (106th-ranked).

Northern Iowa ranked 300th in the country with 11.6 dimes per contest.

The Panthers ranked 132nd in the country with 11.4 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 143rd with 12.3 forced turnovers per contest.

Last season the Panthers made 7.4 threes per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.0% (183rd-ranked) from three-point land.

Northern Iowa ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in treys allowed per game with 9.3 (seventh-worst), and it ranked 282nd in college basketball with a 35.4% three-point percentage allowed to opponents.

Of the shots taken by Northern Iowa last season, 60.9% of them were two-pointers (70.6% of the team's made baskets) and 39.1% were from beyond the arc (29.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.