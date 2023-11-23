How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) take on the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 on ESPN2.
Northern Iowa vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN2
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- The Panthers shot 45.3% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 41.9% the Red Raiders' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Northern Iowa had a 13-10 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Red Raiders finished 133rd.
- The Panthers' 70.1 points per game last year were only 1.1 more points than the 69.0 the Red Raiders gave up.
- Northern Iowa put together a 7-6 record last season in games it scored more than 69.0 points.
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Northern Iowa scored 71.8 points per game last season, 4.9 more than it averaged on the road (66.9).
- In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 4.5 fewer points per game at home (68.3) than on the road (72.8).
- Beyond the arc, Northern Iowa knocked down fewer treys away (6.7 per game) than at home (8.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.9%) than at home (34.7%) too.
Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Loras
|W 90-50
|McLeod Center
|11/19/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 74-65
|Yuengling Center
|11/22/2023
|North Carolina
|L 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Belmont
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
