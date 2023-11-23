The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) take on the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 on ESPN2.

Northern Iowa vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers shot 45.3% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 41.9% the Red Raiders' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Northern Iowa had a 13-10 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Panthers were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Red Raiders finished 133rd.

The Panthers' 70.1 points per game last year were only 1.1 more points than the 69.0 the Red Raiders gave up.

Northern Iowa put together a 7-6 record last season in games it scored more than 69.0 points.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northern Iowa scored 71.8 points per game last season, 4.9 more than it averaged on the road (66.9).

In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 4.5 fewer points per game at home (68.3) than on the road (72.8).

Beyond the arc, Northern Iowa knocked down fewer treys away (6.7 per game) than at home (8.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.9%) than at home (34.7%) too.

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule