Thursday's game at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has the Montana State Bobcats (2-2) going head to head against the New Mexico Lobos (4-0) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 63-62 win for Montana State, so it should be a tight matchup.

Last time out, the Lobos won on Wednesday 75-74 against Texas A&M-Commerce.

The Lobos came out on top in their last outing 75-74 against Texas A&M-Commerce on Wednesday. The Bobcats' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 60-53 win over North Dakota. In the Lobos' win, Nyah Wilson led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding one rebound and zero assists). Lexi Deden scored a team-high 22 points for the Bobcats in the victory.

New Mexico vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

New Mexico vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana State 63, New Mexico 62

Top 25 Predictions

New Mexico Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lobos had a +214 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.3 points per game. They put up 73.9 points per game, 41st in college basketball, and allowed 67.6 per contest to rank 265th in college basketball.

New Mexico tallied 75.7 points per game last year in conference games, which was 1.8 more points per game than its overall average (73.9).

Offensively the Lobos played better when playing at home last season, scoring 77.7 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game on the road.

New Mexico allowed 65.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.5 on the road.

Montana State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bobcats averaged 68.6 points per game last season (111th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per contest (183rd in college basketball). They had a +133 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

In 2022-23, Montana State put up 69.2 points per game in Big Sky action, and 68.6 overall.

At home, the Bobcats scored 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 67.8.

In 2022-23, Montana State allowed 4.0 fewer points per game at home (61.7) than away (65.7).

