Jordan Love will be facing the 16th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Green Bay Packers meet the Detroit Lions in Week 12, on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET.

Love has totaled 2,331 passing yards this season (233.1 per game), including 16 passing TDs and 10 picks. With his legs, Love has tacked on 182 yards on 34 carries and two touchdowns, averaging 18.2 yards rushing per game.

Love vs. the Lions

Love vs the Lions (since 2021): 3 GP / 126.7 PASS YPG / PASS TD

3 GP / 126.7 PASS YPG / PASS TD Detroit has allowed three opposing players to amass 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Lions have given up seven players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed at least two touchdown passes to five quarterbacks in 2023.

The Lions have allowed three opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Lions is allowing 223.5 yards per game this year, which ranks 16th in the league.

Opponents of the Lions have scored 16 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Lions' defense is 23rd in the league in that category.

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Lions

Passing Yards: 235.5 (-115)

235.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+115)

Love Passing Insights

Love has bettered his passing yards prop total in seven games this year, or 70.0%.

The Packers have passed 57.5% of the time and run 42.5% this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

With 340 attempts for 2,331 passing yards, Love is 19th in NFL action with 6.9 yards per attempt.

Love has thrown for a touchdown in nine of 10 games this season, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has scored 18 of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (81.8%).

Love has attempted 54 passes in the red zone (56.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 27-for-40 / 322 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 21-for-40 / 289 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 20-for-26 / 228 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 24-for-41 / 229 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 21-for-31 / 180 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs

