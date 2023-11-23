The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 157.5.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma -1.5 157.5

Hawkeyes Betting Records & Stats

Iowa played 13 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 157.5 points.

Hawkeyes outings last year had a 154.7-point average over/under, 2.8 fewer points than this game's total.

The Hawkeyes covered the spread 13 times in 33 games last season.

Last season, Iowa won one out of the six games in which it was the underdog.

The Hawkeyes had a record of 3-4 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Hawkeyes, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 157.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 157.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma 3 10.3% 67.7 147.8 67.5 142.2 134.9 Iowa 13 46.4% 80.1 147.8 74.7 142.2 149.6

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

The Hawkeyes put up 12.6 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Sooners gave up to opponents (67.5).

Iowa went 12-8 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scored more than 67.5 points last season.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma 13-16-0 5-8 14-15-0 Iowa 13-15-0 2-5 15-13-0

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma Iowa 9-7 Home Record 14-3 2-8 Away Record 4-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

