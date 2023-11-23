The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 158.5.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa -1.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa and its opponents went over 158.5 combined points in 10 of 28 games last season.

Iowa games had an average of 154.7 points last season, 3.8 less than this game's over/under.

Iowa covered 13 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

Iowa won 12 of the 19 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (63.2%).

The Hawkeyes had a 12-7 record last year (winning 63.2% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, Iowa's implied win probability is 53.5%.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 158.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 158.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 10 35.7% 80.1 147.8 74.7 142.2 149.6 Oklahoma 3 10.3% 67.7 147.8 67.5 142.2 134.9

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Hawkeyes put up were 12.6 more points than the Sooners gave up (67.5).

Iowa went 12-8 against the spread and 19-6 overall last season when scoring more than 67.5 points.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 13-15-0 11-10 15-13-0 Oklahoma 13-16-0 8-8 14-15-0

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa Oklahoma 14-3 Home Record 9-7 4-7 Away Record 2-8 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.3 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.