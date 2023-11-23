The VCU Rams (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 as 11.5-point underdogs. The Cyclones have won four games in a row. The over/under in the matchup is set at 131.5.

Iowa State vs. VCU Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -11.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State and its opponents went over 131.5 combined points in 12 of 32 games last season.

Iowa State's contests last season had an average of 130.2 points, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Iowa State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Iowa State went 8-5 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 61.5% of those games).

The Cyclones won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Iowa State's implied win probability is 86.7%.

Iowa State vs. VCU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 131.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 131.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 12 37.5% 67.6 138.5 62.6 125.5 133.1 VCU 15 48.4% 70.9 138.5 62.9 125.5 134.4

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cyclones recorded just 4.7 more points per game (67.6) than the Rams allowed (62.9).

Iowa State went 14-6 against the spread and 18-3 overall last season when scoring more than 62.9 points.

Iowa State vs. VCU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 16-16-0 3-2 10-22-0 VCU 16-15-0 0-0 12-19-0

Iowa State vs. VCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State VCU 13-3 Home Record 15-3 3-8 Away Record 8-3 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

