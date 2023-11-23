Thursday's game features the Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) and the VCU Rams (3-1) facing off at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (on November 23) at 5:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-62 win for Iowa State.

The game has no set line.

Iowa State vs. VCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Iowa State vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 71, VCU 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. VCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-9.2)

Iowa State (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 133.5

Iowa State Performance Insights

Iowa State posted 67.6 points per game last year (283rd-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived on defense, ceding just 62.6 points per contest (18th-best).

With 27.8 rebounds allowed per game, the Cyclones ranked 20th-best in college basketball. They ranked 241st in college basketball by grabbing 30.8 boards per contest.

Iowa State put up 13.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 117th in the country.

With 15.8 forced turnovers per game, the Cyclones were 13th-best in college basketball. They ranked 235th in college basketball by committing 12.4 turnovers per contest.

The Cyclones sank 6.4 three-pointers per game (285th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 33.1% shooting percentage (234th-ranked) from three-point land.

Iowa State was 230th in college basketball with 7.6 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 178th with a 33.7% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Iowa State attempted 37.7 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 66.2% of the shots it took (and 74.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.3 treys per contest, which were 33.8% of its shots (and 25.3% of the team's buckets).

