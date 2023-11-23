Iowa State vs. VCU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 23
A pair of hot squads square off when the Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) visit the VCU Rams (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Cyclones are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Rams, who have won three in a row.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. VCU matchup.
Iowa State vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Iowa State vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|VCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-11.5)
|131.5
|-650
|+425
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-10.5)
|130.5
|-610
|+440
Iowa State vs. VCU Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Iowa State compiled a 16-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Cyclones and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 32 times last season.
- VCU covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread last year.
- A total of 12 of the Rams' games last year went over the point total.
Iowa State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Oddsmakers rate Iowa State much lower (38th in the country) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).
- The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
