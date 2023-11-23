A pair of hot squads square off when the Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) visit the VCU Rams (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Cyclones are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Rams, who have won three in a row.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. VCU matchup.

Iowa State vs. VCU Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Iowa State vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline VCU Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa State (-11.5) 131.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Iowa State (-10.5) 130.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iowa State vs. VCU Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Iowa State compiled a 16-16-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Cyclones and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 32 times last season.
  • VCU covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread last year.
  • A total of 12 of the Rams' games last year went over the point total.

Iowa State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Oddsmakers rate Iowa State much lower (38th in the country) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).
  • The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

