The Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning run when they visit the VCU Rams (3-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Rams have taken three games in a row.

Iowa State vs. VCU Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Rams allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

In games Iowa State shot higher than 41.5% from the field, it went 17-5 overall.

The Rams ranked 264th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cyclones finished 241st.

Last year, the Cyclones put up 67.6 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 62.9 the Rams gave up.

Iowa State had an 18-3 record last season when putting up more than 62.9 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State posted 72.0 points per game last season at home, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged away from home (63.5).

At home, the Cyclones allowed 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than in road games (68.2).

Looking at three-point shooting, Iowa State performed better in home games last season, making 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage in away games.

