How to Watch Iowa State vs. VCU on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning run when they visit the VCU Rams (3-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Rams have taken three games in a row.
Iowa State vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Rams allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- In games Iowa State shot higher than 41.5% from the field, it went 17-5 overall.
- The Rams ranked 264th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cyclones finished 241st.
- Last year, the Cyclones put up 67.6 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 62.9 the Rams gave up.
- Iowa State had an 18-3 record last season when putting up more than 62.9 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa State posted 72.0 points per game last season at home, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged away from home (63.5).
- At home, the Cyclones allowed 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than in road games (68.2).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Iowa State performed better in home games last season, making 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage in away games.
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Lindenwood
|W 102-47
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Idaho State
|W 86-55
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Grambling
|W 92-37
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|VCU
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/7/2023
|Iowa
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
