Iowa vs. Oklahoma: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 23
The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. Iowa matchup.
Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-1.5)
|157.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-1.5)
|158.5
|+100
|-120
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iowa vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Iowa put together a 13-15-0 ATS record last season.
- The Hawkeyes covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1.5 points or more last year (in seven opportunities).
- Oklahoma compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 14 Sooners games hit the over.
Iowa Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- With odds of +12500, Iowa has been given a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.