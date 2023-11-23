The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Sooners allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Last season, Iowa had a 16-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.2% from the field.

The Sooners ranked 341st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Hawkeyes ranked 30th.

The Hawkeyes put up an average of 80.1 points per game last year, 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners gave up.

Iowa put together a 19-6 record last season in games it scored more than 67.5 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 on the road.

The Hawkeyes gave up more points at home (76 per game) than on the road (72) last season.

At home, Iowa made 10 treys per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule