The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes shot 45.3% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 43.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Iowa had a 16-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sooners finished 341st.
  • The Hawkeyes' 80.1 points per game last year were 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed.
  • Iowa put together a 19-6 record last season in games it scored more than 67.5 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.9.
  • At home, the Hawkeyes conceded 76.0 points per game last season, 4.0 more than they allowed on the road (72.0).
  • At home, Iowa drained 10.0 treys per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged away (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Alabama State W 98-67 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/14/2023 @ Creighton L 92-84 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/17/2023 Arkansas State W 88-74 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma - LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 North Florida - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/4/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

