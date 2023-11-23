How to Watch Iowa vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Sooners had given up to their opponents (43.2%).
- Iowa compiled a 16-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Sooners ranked 341st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Hawkeyes ranked 30th.
- The Hawkeyes' 80.1 points per game last year were 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners gave up.
- Iowa went 19-6 last season when it scored more than 67.5 points.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Iowa scored 19.9 more points per game at home (89.8) than away (69.9).
- The Hawkeyes gave up 76 points per game at home last season, and 72 on the road.
- Iowa knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Alabama State
|W 98-67
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 92-84
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 88-74
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
