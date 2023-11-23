How to Watch Iowa vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Iowa Stats Insights
- Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Sooners' opponents knocked down.
- In games Iowa shot higher than 43.2% from the field, it went 16-4 overall.
- The Sooners ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball. The Hawkeyes finished 65th.
- Last year, the Hawkeyes averaged 80.1 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed.
- When Iowa totaled more than 67.5 points last season, it went 19-6.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Iowa fared better in home games last year, posting 89.8 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game on the road.
- The Hawkeyes surrendered 76 points per game at home, compared to 72 in away games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Iowa performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 10 treys per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 30.5% three-point percentage in away games.
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Alabama State
|W 98-67
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 92-84
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 88-74
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
