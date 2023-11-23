The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa Stats Insights

Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Sooners' opponents knocked down.

In games Iowa shot higher than 43.2% from the field, it went 16-4 overall.

The Sooners ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball. The Hawkeyes finished 65th.

Last year, the Hawkeyes averaged 80.1 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed.

When Iowa totaled more than 67.5 points last season, it went 19-6.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Iowa fared better in home games last year, posting 89.8 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game on the road.

The Hawkeyes surrendered 76 points per game at home, compared to 72 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, Iowa performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 10 treys per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 30.5% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Upcoming Schedule