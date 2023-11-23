The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes shot 45.3% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 43.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Iowa had a 16-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.2% from the field.

The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sooners finished 341st.

The Hawkeyes' 80.1 points per game last year were 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed to opponents.

Iowa put together a 19-6 record last season in games it scored more than 67.5 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa scored 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.

The Hawkeyes gave up more points at home (76.0 per game) than away (72.0) last season.

Iowa drained more 3-pointers at home (10.0 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule