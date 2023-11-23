In the Week 12 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, will A.J. Dillon get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Dillon's team-high 405 rushing yards (40.5 per game) have come on 117 carries, with one touchdown.

Dillon also averages 14.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 16 passes for 146 yards.

Dillon has one rushing touchdown in 10 games.

A.J. Dillon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 13 19 0 2 17 0 Week 2 @Falcons 15 55 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Saints 11 33 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 5 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 20 76 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 15 61 0 2 34 0 Week 8 Vikings 6 11 0 5 41 0 Week 9 Rams 9 40 0 1 3 0 Week 10 @Steelers 9 70 0 1 11 0 Week 11 Chargers 14 29 0 4 32 0

