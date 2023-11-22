The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) play the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. SMU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. SMU Betting Trends

Wisconsin has won two games against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Badgers' five games this season have hit the over.

SMU has covered twice in four games with a spread this year.

So far this season, just one of the Mustangs games has gone over the point total.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Wisconsin is 38th in college basketball. It is four spots higher than that, 34th, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Wisconsin has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.