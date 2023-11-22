How to Watch the USC vs. Penn State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the USC Trojans (4-0) host the Penn State Lady Lions (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Trojans are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Lady Lions, victors in five in a row.
USC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
USC vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Lions score 34.7 more points per game (90.0) than the Trojans allow their opponents to score (55.3).
- When it scores more than 55.3 points, Penn State is 5-0.
- USC has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 90.0 points.
- The Trojans score 14.2 more points per game (76.8) than the Lady Lions allow (62.6).
- When USC puts up more than 62.6 points, it is 4-0.
- Penn State has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.8 points.
- This season the Trojans are shooting 49.6% from the field, 11.7% higher than the Lady Lions give up.
- The Lady Lions make 52.0% of their shots from the field, 16.7% higher than the Trojans' defensive field-goal percentage.
- Makenna Marisa: 17.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
- Leilani Kapinus: 8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.8 BLK, 54.8 FG%
- Ali Brigham: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 59.5 FG%
- Shay Ciezki: 14.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)
- Taylor Valladay: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 48.3 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)
Penn State Leaders
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|FGCU
|W 67-51
|Galen Center
|11/13/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 93-42
|Galen Center
|11/20/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 64-54
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/28/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|Galen Center
|12/3/2023
|San Diego
|-
|Galen Center
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Kansas
|W 91-85
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/16/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|W 69-53
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/20/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 89-80
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|USC
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|Providence
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/29/2023
|Radford
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
