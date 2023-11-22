A pair of hot squads hit the court when the USC Trojans (4-0) host the Penn State Lady Lions (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Trojans are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Lady Lions, victors in five in a row.

USC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

USC vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Lions score 34.7 more points per game (90.0) than the Trojans allow their opponents to score (55.3).
  • When it scores more than 55.3 points, Penn State is 5-0.
  • USC has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 90.0 points.
  • The Trojans score 14.2 more points per game (76.8) than the Lady Lions allow (62.6).
  • When USC puts up more than 62.6 points, it is 4-0.
  • Penn State has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.8 points.
  • This season the Trojans are shooting 49.6% from the field, 11.7% higher than the Lady Lions give up.
  • The Lady Lions make 52.0% of their shots from the field, 16.7% higher than the Trojans' defensive field-goal percentage.
  • Makenna Marisa: 17.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
  • Leilani Kapinus: 8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.8 BLK, 54.8 FG%
  • Ali Brigham: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 59.5 FG%
  • Shay Ciezki: 14.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)
  • Taylor Valladay: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 48.3 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)

Penn State Leaders

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 FGCU W 67-51 Galen Center
11/13/2023 Le Moyne W 93-42 Galen Center
11/20/2023 Seton Hall W 64-54 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Penn State - Baha Mar Convention Center
11/28/2023 Cal Poly - Galen Center
12/3/2023 San Diego - Galen Center

Penn State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Kansas W 91-85 Bryce Jordan Center
11/16/2023 @ St. John's (NY) W 69-53 Carnesecca Arena
11/20/2023 Oklahoma State W 89-80 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 USC - Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 Providence - Bryce Jordan Center
11/29/2023 Radford - Bryce Jordan Center

