A pair of hot squads hit the court when the USC Trojans (4-0) host the Penn State Lady Lions (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Trojans are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Lady Lions, victors in five in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

USC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

USC vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

The Lady Lions score 34.7 more points per game (90.0) than the Trojans allow their opponents to score (55.3).

When it scores more than 55.3 points, Penn State is 5-0.

USC has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 90.0 points.

The Trojans score 14.2 more points per game (76.8) than the Lady Lions allow (62.6).

When USC puts up more than 62.6 points, it is 4-0.

Penn State has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.8 points.

This season the Trojans are shooting 49.6% from the field, 11.7% higher than the Lady Lions give up.

The Lady Lions make 52.0% of their shots from the field, 16.7% higher than the Trojans' defensive field-goal percentage.

Makenna Marisa: 17.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

Leilani Kapinus: 8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.8 BLK, 54.8 FG%

Ali Brigham: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 59.5 FG%

Shay Ciezki: 14.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)

Taylor Valladay: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 48.3 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)

Penn State Leaders

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 FGCU W 67-51 Galen Center 11/13/2023 Le Moyne W 93-42 Galen Center 11/20/2023 Seton Hall W 64-54 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/22/2023 Penn State - Baha Mar Convention Center 11/28/2023 Cal Poly - Galen Center 12/3/2023 San Diego - Galen Center

Penn State Schedule