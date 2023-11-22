Wednesday's game between the USC Trojans (4-0) and the Penn State Lady Lions (5-0) at Baha Mar Convention Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-65 and heavily favors USC to come out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Trojans won their last game 64-54 against Seton Hall on Monday.

The Trojans enter this matchup on the heels of a 64-54 victory against Seton Hall on Monday. The Lady Lions are coming off of an 89-80 win against Oklahoma State in their last outing on Monday. JuJu Watkins scored a team-high 15 points for the Trojans in the win. In the Lady Lions' win, Shay Ciezki led the team with 27 points (adding two rebounds and one assist).

USC vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

USC vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: USC 77, Penn State 65

Penn State Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Penn State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Penn State has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (two).

Penn State 2023-24 Best Wins

89-80 over Oklahoma State (No. 88) on November 20

91-85 at home over Kansas (No. 90) on November 13

69-53 on the road over St. John's (NY) (No. 173) on November 16

94-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 269) on November 7

107-44 at home over Navy (No. 349) on November 10

Penn State Leaders

Makenna Marisa: 17.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

17.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Leilani Kapinus: 8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.8 BLK, 54.8 FG%

8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.8 BLK, 54.8 FG% Ali Brigham: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 59.5 FG%

11.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 59.5 FG% Ciezki: 14.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)

14.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37) Taylor Valladay: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 48.3 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)

USC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game last season (posting 64.2 points per game, 198th in college basketball, and allowing 55.1 per contest, 15th in college basketball) and had a +284 scoring differential.

In conference contests, USC averaged fewer points per contest (61.2) than its season average (64.2).

The Trojans put up 67.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, they averaged 62.6 points per contest.

Defensively USC was better at home last year, allowing 51.2 points per game, compared to 59.6 on the road.

Penn State Performance Insights

The Lady Lions are outscoring opponents by 27.4 points per game, with a +137 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.0 points per game (12th in college basketball) and allow 62.6 per outing (162nd in college basketball).

