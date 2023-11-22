How to Watch the UC Riverside vs. Utah State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
The Utah State Aggies (2-2) play the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at UCR Student Recreation Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
UC Riverside Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UC Riverside vs. Utah State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies averaged only 1.9 fewer points per game last year (58.3) than the Highlanders gave up to opponents (60.2).
- Last year, the 51.4 points per game the Highlanders averaged were 25.4 fewer points than the Aggies gave up (76.8).
- Last season, the Highlanders had a 28.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 21.2% lower than the 50.0% of shots the Aggies' opponents hit.
- The Aggies shot 18.0% from the field, 34.2% lower than the 52.2% the Highlanders' opponents shot last season.
UC Riverside Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 90-52
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/15/2023
|@ Boise State
|L 63-55
|ExtraMile Arena
|11/18/2023
|Antelope Valley
|W 69-47
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|11/22/2023
|Utah State
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Merrimack
|-
|Hammel Court
|12/4/2023
|@ Dartmouth
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
Utah State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Eastern Washington
|L 75-39
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|11/14/2023
|@ UMKC
|W 62-60
|Swinney Recreation Center
|11/17/2023
|Weber State
|W 72-62
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|11/22/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|11/25/2023
|Warner Pacific
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|11/29/2023
|Idaho
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
