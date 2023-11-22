The Utah State Aggies (2-2) play the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at UCR Student Recreation Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

UC Riverside Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UC Riverside vs. Utah State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Aggies averaged only 1.9 fewer points per game last year (58.3) than the Highlanders gave up to opponents (60.2).
  • Last year, the 51.4 points per game the Highlanders averaged were 25.4 fewer points than the Aggies gave up (76.8).
  • Last season, the Highlanders had a 28.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 21.2% lower than the 50.0% of shots the Aggies' opponents hit.
  • The Aggies shot 18.0% from the field, 34.2% lower than the 52.2% the Highlanders' opponents shot last season.

UC Riverside Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ UCLA L 90-52 Pauley Pavilion
11/15/2023 @ Boise State L 63-55 ExtraMile Arena
11/18/2023 Antelope Valley W 69-47 UCR Student Recreation Center
11/22/2023 Utah State - UCR Student Recreation Center
12/1/2023 @ Merrimack - Hammel Court
12/4/2023 @ Dartmouth - Edward Leede Arena

Utah State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Eastern Washington L 75-39 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
11/14/2023 @ UMKC W 62-60 Swinney Recreation Center
11/17/2023 Weber State W 72-62 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
11/22/2023 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center
11/25/2023 Warner Pacific - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
11/29/2023 Idaho - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

