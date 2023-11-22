The Utah State Aggies (2-2) play the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at UCR Student Recreation Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UC Riverside Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California

UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Riverside vs. Utah State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Aggies averaged only 1.9 fewer points per game last year (58.3) than the Highlanders gave up to opponents (60.2).

Last year, the 51.4 points per game the Highlanders averaged were 25.4 fewer points than the Aggies gave up (76.8).

Last season, the Highlanders had a 28.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 21.2% lower than the 50.0% of shots the Aggies' opponents hit.

The Aggies shot 18.0% from the field, 34.2% lower than the 52.2% the Highlanders' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UC Riverside Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/9/2023 @ UCLA L 90-52 Pauley Pavilion 11/15/2023 @ Boise State L 63-55 ExtraMile Arena 11/18/2023 Antelope Valley W 69-47 UCR Student Recreation Center 11/22/2023 Utah State - UCR Student Recreation Center 12/1/2023 @ Merrimack - Hammel Court 12/4/2023 @ Dartmouth - Edward Leede Arena

Utah State Schedule