Wednesday's contest at UCR Student Recreation Center has the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) going head to head against the Utah State Aggies (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-58 victory as our model heavily favors UC Riverside.

The Highlanders came out on top in their most recent outing 69-47 against Antelope Valley on Saturday.

Their last time out, the Highlanders won on Saturday 69-47 over Antelope Valley. In their most recent outing on Friday, the Aggies earned a 72-62 victory over Weber State. In the victory, Jordan Webster led the Highlanders with 16 points. Cheyenne Stubbs scored 18 points in the Aggies' win, leading the team.

UC Riverside vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California

UC Riverside vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Riverside 71, Utah State 58

UC Riverside Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Highlanders' -281 scoring differential last season (outscored by 8.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 51.4 points per game (356th in college basketball) while giving up 60.2 per contest (73rd in college basketball).

In conference matchups last year, UC Riverside tallied more points per game (51.9) than its overall average (51.4).

The Highlanders averaged 53.7 points per game last season at home, which was 5.2 more points than they averaged on the road (48.5).

UC Riverside ceded 58.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.7 fewer points than it allowed in road games (61.5).

Utah State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Aggies' -556 scoring differential last season (outscored by 18.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 58.3 points per game (304th in college basketball) while allowing 76.8 per contest (354th in college basketball).

Utah State averaged 1.6 fewer points in MWC games (56.7) than overall (58.3).

The Aggies scored more points at home (60.7 per game) than on the road (56.1) last season.

Utah State allowed 74.7 points per game at home last season, and 79.5 on the road.

