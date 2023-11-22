Player prop bet options for Anthony Edwards and others are available when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-PH+

BSN and NBCS-PH+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +118)

The 24.5 points prop total set for Edwards on Wednesday is 0.8 fewer points than his season scoring average (25.3).

He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (seven) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Edwards' year-long assist average -- five per game -- is 0.5 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards' four made three-pointers per game is 1.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -115) 10.5 (Over: -130)

Rudy Gobert is scoring 14.3 points per game, 2.8 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 13.3 rebounds per game, 2.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: +158)

Karl-Anthony Towns' 15.7 points per game are 6.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 8.5).

Towns' assist average -- 2.7 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

Towns averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

