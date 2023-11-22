How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (10-4) aim to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-3) on November 22, 2023.
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 46.1% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Minnesota shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at eighth.
- The Timberwolves record 113.2 points per game, only one more point than the 112.2 the 76ers allow.
- When Minnesota puts up more than 112.2 points, it is 7-2.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Timberwolves are averaging 3.9 more points per game (115.3) than they are when playing on the road (111.4).
- Defensively Minnesota has played better at home this year, allowing 97.3 points per game, compared to 114 in road games.
- At home, the Timberwolves are making 0.6 more three-pointers per game (11.3) than in road games (10.7). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (35.7%).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Jordan McLaughlin
|Out
|Knee
|Jaden McDaniels
|Out
|Ankle
