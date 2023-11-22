The Philadelphia 76ers (6-1), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Target Center, take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and NBCS-PH+.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, NBCS-PH+

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards puts up 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Rudy Gobert averages 14.3 points, 13.3 boards and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the field.

Karl-Anthony Towns posts 15.7 points, 10.0 boards and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Kyle Anderson averages 7.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Naz Reid averages 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocks.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid is putting up 31.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He's also sinking 54.7% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

The 76ers are getting 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Tyrese Maxey this season.

Tobias Harris is putting up 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He is making 66.7% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA) and 54.5% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.

Kelly Oubre Jr. gives the 76ers 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while averaging 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

De'Anthony Melton gets the 76ers 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while putting up 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

Timberwolves 76ers 111.7 Points Avg. 119.3 101.1 Points Allowed Avg. 107.6 48.4% Field Goal % 49.0% 37.3% Three Point % 37.0%

