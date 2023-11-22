The Philadelphia 76ers (10-4), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET, will attempt to continue a four-game road winning streak at the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-3).

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. 76ers matchup.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-PH+

BSN and NBCS-PH+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have a +90 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 113.2 points per game to rank 16th in the league and are allowing 106.3 per outing to rank second in the NBA.

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game, with a +114 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.4 points per game (fifth in NBA) and give up 112.2 per outing (13th in league).

These teams score 233.6 points per game between them, 14.1 more than this game's total.

These teams surrender 218.5 points per game combined, 1.0 point fewer than this matchup's total.

Minnesota has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Timberwolves Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Anthony Edwards 24.5 -125 25.3 Karl-Anthony Towns 22.5 -110 15.7 Rudy Gobert 12.5 +100 14.3 Mike Conley 10.5 -115 10.3

Timberwolves and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +2500 +1200 - 76ers +1400 +650 -

