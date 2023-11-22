The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Temple Owls (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Liacouras Center. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.

Temple Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
Temple vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison

  • The Hawks score only 2.7 more points per game (69.5) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (66.8).
  • Saint Joseph's (PA) has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.
  • Temple's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.
  • The 71.2 points per game the Owls average are 22.2 more points than the Hawks give up (49.0).
  • Temple has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 49.0 points.
  • Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 71.2 points.
  • The Owls shoot 40.5% from the field, 7.6% higher than the Hawks allow defensively.

Temple Leaders

  • Rayne Tucker: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Ines Piper: 7.0 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 48.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Aleah Nelson: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
  • Tiarra East: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Tristen Taylor: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Temple Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Bucknell W 77-53 Liacouras Center
11/15/2023 @ Ole Miss L 80-63 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/19/2023 @ Villanova L 90-62 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/22/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Liacouras Center
12/1/2023 Xavier - Desert Financial Arena
12/2/2023 Pacific - Desert Financial Arena

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Yale W 66-45 John J. Lee Amphitheater
11/14/2023 @ Pennsylvania W 77-49 Palestra
11/19/2023 @ Drexel W 64-53 Daskalakis Athletic Center
11/22/2023 @ Temple - Liacouras Center
11/28/2023 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion
12/2/2023 North Florida - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

