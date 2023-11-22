How to Watch the Temple vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Temple Owls (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Liacouras Center. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Temple Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Temple vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison
- The Hawks score only 2.7 more points per game (69.5) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (66.8).
- Saint Joseph's (PA) has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.
- Temple's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.
- The 71.2 points per game the Owls average are 22.2 more points than the Hawks give up (49.0).
- Temple has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 49.0 points.
- Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 71.2 points.
- The Owls shoot 40.5% from the field, 7.6% higher than the Hawks allow defensively.
Temple Leaders
- Rayne Tucker: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Ines Piper: 7.0 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 48.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Aleah Nelson: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Tiarra East: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Tristen Taylor: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
Temple Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Bucknell
|W 77-53
|Liacouras Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 80-63
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/19/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 90-62
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Liacouras Center
|12/1/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|Pacific
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Yale
|W 66-45
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
|11/14/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|W 77-49
|Palestra
|11/19/2023
|@ Drexel
|W 64-53
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
