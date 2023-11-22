The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Temple Owls (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Liacouras Center. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.

Temple Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN+

Temple vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison

The Hawks score only 2.7 more points per game (69.5) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (66.8).

Saint Joseph's (PA) has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Temple's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.

The 71.2 points per game the Owls average are 22.2 more points than the Hawks give up (49.0).

Temple has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 49.0 points.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 71.2 points.

The Owls shoot 40.5% from the field, 7.6% higher than the Hawks allow defensively.

Temple Leaders

Rayne Tucker: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Ines Piper: 7.0 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 48.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

7.0 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 48.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Aleah Nelson: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Tiarra East: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Tristen Taylor: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Temple Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/11/2023 Bucknell W 77-53 Liacouras Center 11/15/2023 @ Ole Miss L 80-63 The Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/19/2023 @ Villanova L 90-62 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/22/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Liacouras Center 12/1/2023 Xavier - Desert Financial Arena 12/2/2023 Pacific - Desert Financial Arena

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule