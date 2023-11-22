Wednesday's game features the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-0) and the Temple Owls (2-3) facing off at Liacouras Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-56 win for heavily favored Saint Joseph's (PA) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Owls lost their most recent outing 90-62 against Villanova on Sunday.

The Owls are coming off of a 90-62 loss to Villanova in their last game on Sunday. The Hawks enter this game on the heels of a 64-53 victory against Drexel on Sunday. In the Owls' loss, Aleah Nelson led the way with a team-high 16 points (adding three rebounds and three assists). Talya Brugler scored a team-leading 26 points for the Hawks in the victory.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Temple vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Temple vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 72, Temple 56

Temple Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Owls are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

The Owls have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Temple is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Temple Leaders

Rayne Tucker: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Ines Piper: 7.0 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 48.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

7.0 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 48.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Nelson: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Tiarra East: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Tristen Taylor: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Temple Performance Insights

The Owls outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game (scoring 71.2 points per game to rank 138th in college basketball while allowing 66.8 per outing to rank 226th in college basketball) and have a +22 scoring differential overall.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawks outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game last season with a +185 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.5 points per game (146th in college basketball) and allowed 60.5 per outing (78th in college basketball).

Saint Joseph's (PA) averaged 2.3 more points in A-10 games (68.8) than overall (66.5).

At home, the Hawks averaged 66.1 points per game last season. Away, they scored 68.9.

At home, Saint Joseph's (PA) conceded 56.8 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 65.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.