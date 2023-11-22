How to Watch the Stars vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A battle featuring two of the leading squads in the Western Conference is on the table for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, when the fourth-place Dallas Stars (12-4-1) host the first-place Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Catch the action on TNT and Max as the Stars and the Golden Knights take the ice.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Golden Knights Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/17/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|3-2 (F/SO) VEG
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 47 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 60 total goals (3.5 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Stars have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Defensively, the Stars have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 39 goals over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|17
|8
|9
|17
|16
|6
|51.4%
|Roope Hintz
|16
|7
|9
|16
|5
|1
|50%
|Jason Robertson
|17
|5
|10
|15
|16
|13
|-
|Matt Duchene
|16
|6
|9
|15
|5
|11
|57.1%
|Tyler Seguin
|17
|6
|8
|14
|7
|4
|55.1%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 47 total goals (just 2.5 per game), eighth in the league.
- The Golden Knights' 64 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 31 goals during that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|19
|9
|11
|20
|7
|12
|59.3%
|Jack Eichel
|19
|7
|12
|19
|12
|19
|46.8%
|Shea Theodore
|19
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
|Mark Stone
|19
|5
|13
|18
|12
|20
|-
|Jonathan Marchessault
|19
|9
|4
|13
|11
|13
|33.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.