Wednesday's game between the Providence Friars (2-2) and Monmouth Hawks (2-2) going head to head at Alumni Hall (RI) has a projected final score of 64-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Providence, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on November 22.

In their last time out, the Friars lost 71-56 to Boston College on Sunday.

The Friars enter this contest on the heels of a 71-56 loss to Boston College on Sunday. The Hawks' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 74-62 win over UMass. In the losing effort, Grace Efosa-Aguebor led the Friars with 15 points. Jania Hall's team-leading 16 points paced the Hawks in the win.

Providence vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Hall (RI) in Providence, Rhode Island

Providence vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 64, Monmouth 56

Providence Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Friars were outscored by 2.3 points per game last season, with a -73 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.7 points per game (262nd in college basketball), and allowed 63.0 per outing (136th in college basketball).

In conference games, Providence tallied fewer points per contest (58.2) than its season average (60.7).

The Friars put up 60.4 points per game at home. In away games, they played better offensively, averaging 61.5 points per contest last year.

In home games, Providence surrendered 12.3 fewer points per game (57.3) than when playing on the road (69.6).

Monmouth Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawks averaged 64.3 points per game last season (197th in college basketball) while giving up 63.6 per outing (159th in college basketball). They had a +22 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, Monmouth put up fewer points (63.2 per game) than it did overall (64.3) in 2022-23.

The Hawks put up more points at home (63.3 per game) than away (62.9) last season.

In 2022-23, Monmouth gave up 3.8 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than away (65.7).

