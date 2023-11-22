The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena as heavy, 11.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5 points.

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Venue: Imperial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -11.5 148.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Northern Iowa played eight games last season that finished with a combined score over 148.5 points.

Panthers matchups last year had a 140.1-point average over/under, 8.4 fewer points than this game's total.

The Panthers had 13 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

Last season, Northern Iowa was the underdog 16 times and won two of those games.

The Panthers played as an underdog of +525 or more once last season and lost that game.

The Panthers have a 16.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 10 33.3% 76.2 146.3 70.9 140.8 147.1 Northern Iowa 8 27.6% 70.1 146.3 69.9 140.8 137.3

Additional Northern Iowa Insights & Trends

The Panthers' 70.1 points per game last year were only 0.8 fewer points than the 70.9 the Tar Heels allowed.

Northern Iowa went 6-5 against the spread and 7-6 overall when it scored more than 70.9 points last season.

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 9-21-0 4-5 11-19-0 Northern Iowa 13-16-0 0-0 18-11-0

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Northern Iowa 12-3 Home Record 8-8 4-7 Away Record 4-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.8 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

