Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) face the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Iowa Top Players (2022-23)
- Tytan Anderson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bowen Born: 17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Michael Duax: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Logan Wolf: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Pete Nance: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northern Iowa Rank
|Northern Iowa AVG
|North Carolina AVG
|North Carolina Rank
|210th
|70.1
|Points Scored
|76.2
|68th
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|204th
|298th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|36.6
|7th
|334th
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|300th
|11.6
|Assists
|11.9
|274th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.