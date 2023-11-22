Wednesday's contest between the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 78-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored North Carolina squad coming out on top. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 22.

Based on our computer prediction, Northern Iowa is projected to cover the spread (11.5) versus North Carolina. The two sides are expected to eclipse the 147.5 total.

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Imperial Arena Line: North Carolina -11.5

North Carolina -11.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -650, Northern Iowa +450

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 78, Northern Iowa 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina

Pick ATS: Northern Iowa (+11.5)



Northern Iowa (+11.5) Pick OU: Over (147.5)



Northern Iowa Performance Insights

With 70.1 points per game on offense, Northern Iowa was 210th in the country last season. At the other end of the court, it surrendered 69.9 points per contest, which ranked 169th in college basketball.

The Panthers grabbed 29.6 rebounds per game (298th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 30.1 rebounds per contest (106th-ranked).

Last season Northern Iowa ranked 300th in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.6 per game.

With 11.4 turnovers per game, the Panthers ranked 132nd in the nation. They forced 12.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 143rd in college basketball.

Last year the Panthers made 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34% (183rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Northern Iowa ceded 9.3 threes per game (seventh-worst in college basketball), and it allowed a 35.4% three-point percentage (282nd-ranked) to opposing teams.

Last year Northern Iowa took 60.9% two-pointers, accounting for 70.6% of the team's baskets. It shot 39.1% three-pointers (29.4% of the team's baskets).

