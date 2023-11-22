Wednesday's contest between the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 78-70 based on our computer prediction, with North Carolina coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 22.

The game has no line set.

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 78, Northern Iowa 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-8.0)

North Carolina (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

With 70.1 points scored per game and 69.9 points conceded last season, Northern Iowa was 210th in the country on offense and 169th on defense.

The Panthers grabbed 29.6 rebounds per game and conceded 30.1 boards last season, ranking 298th and 106th, respectively, in college basketball.

With 11.6 assists per game last season, Northern Iowa was 300th in the country.

The Panthers made 7.4 3-pointers per game and shot 34% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 182nd and 183rd, respectively, in college basketball.

Defensively, Northern Iowa was seventh-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 9.3 last year. It was 282nd in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.4%.

The Panthers took 60.9% of their shots from inside the arc, and 39.1% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 70.6% of the Panthers' baskets were 2-pointers, and 29.4% were 3-pointers.

