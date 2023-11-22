Wednesday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) and Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) matching up at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 78-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on November 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 78, Northern Iowa 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-8.1)

North Carolina (-8.1) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

On offense, Northern Iowa was the 210th-ranked team in the country (70.1 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 169th (69.9 points conceded per game).

Last year, the Panthers were 298th in the nation in rebounds (29.6 per game) and 106th in rebounds allowed (30.1).

With 11.6 assists per game last year, Northern Iowa was 300th in the nation.

The Panthers made 7.4 3-pointers per game and shot 34% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 182nd and 183rd, respectively, in college basketball.

Defensively, Northern Iowa was seventh-worst in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.3 last season. It was 282nd in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.4%.

Last season, Northern Iowa took 39.1% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60.9% from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.4% of Northern Iowa's buckets were 3-pointers, and 70.6% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.