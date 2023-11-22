Wednesday's contest features the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) matching up at Imperial Arena (on November 22) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-70 win for North Carolina.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 78, Northern Iowa 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-8.4)

North Carolina (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

Northern Iowa was 210th in the nation in points scored (70.1 per game) and 169th in points conceded (69.9) last season.

With 29.6 rebounds per game and 30.1 rebounds conceded, the Panthers were 298th and 106th in the country, respectively, last season.

Last season Northern Iowa was ranked 300th in the country in assists with 11.6 per game.

At 7.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc last season, the Panthers were 182nd and 183rd in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Northern Iowa was seventh-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (9.3 per game) and 282nd in defensive 3-point percentage (35.4%).

Last year, Northern Iowa attempted 39.1% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 60.9% from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.4% of Northern Iowa's buckets were 3-pointers, and 70.6% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.