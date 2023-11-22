The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa matchup.

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Northern Iowa Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-11.5) 147.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-11.5) 147.5 -780 +530 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northern Iowa put together a 13-16-0 ATS record last season.

North Carolina went 9-21-0 ATS last season.

A total of 11 Tar Heels games last season went over the point total.

