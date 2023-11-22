The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other MVC Games

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Panthers shot 45.3% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 43.5% the Tar Heels' opponents shot last season.
  • Northern Iowa compiled an 11-10 straight up record in games it shot over 43.5% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Panthers ranked 334th.
  • The Panthers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game last year (70.1) than the Tar Heels allowed their opponents to score (70.9).
  • Northern Iowa went 7-6 last season when it scored more than 70.9 points.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Northern Iowa put up 71.8 points per game last season, 4.9 more than it averaged away (66.9).
  • The Panthers allowed 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 72.8 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Iowa drained fewer treys on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.9%) than at home (34.7%) as well.

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ North Texas L 83-77 UNT Coliseum
11/14/2023 Loras W 90-50 McLeod Center
11/19/2023 @ South Florida L 74-65 Yuengling Center
11/22/2023 North Carolina - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Belmont - McLeod Center
12/2/2023 @ Evansville - Ford Center

