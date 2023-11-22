The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers shot 45.3% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 43.5% the Tar Heels' opponents shot last season.

Northern Iowa compiled an 11-10 straight up record in games it shot over 43.5% from the field.

The Tar Heels ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Panthers ranked 334th.

The Panthers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game last year (70.1) than the Tar Heels allowed their opponents to score (70.9).

Northern Iowa went 7-6 last season when it scored more than 70.9 points.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northern Iowa put up 71.8 points per game last season, 4.9 more than it averaged away (66.9).

The Panthers allowed 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 72.8 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Northern Iowa drained fewer treys on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.9%) than at home (34.7%) as well.

