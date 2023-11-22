How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- The Panthers shot 45.3% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 43.5% the Tar Heels' opponents shot last season.
- Northern Iowa compiled an 11-10 straight up record in games it shot over 43.5% from the field.
- The Tar Heels ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Panthers ranked 334th.
- The Panthers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game last year (70.1) than the Tar Heels allowed their opponents to score (70.9).
- Northern Iowa went 7-6 last season when it scored more than 70.9 points.
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Northern Iowa put up 71.8 points per game last season, 4.9 more than it averaged away (66.9).
- The Panthers allowed 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 72.8 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Northern Iowa drained fewer treys on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.9%) than at home (34.7%) as well.
Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ North Texas
|L 83-77
|UNT Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Loras
|W 90-50
|McLeod Center
|11/19/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 74-65
|Yuengling Center
|11/22/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Belmont
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
