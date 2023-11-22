How to Watch the New Hampshire vs. Utah Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The New Hampshire Wildcats (2-3) face the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
New Hampshire Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Hampshire vs. Utah Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Trailblazers average 21.6 more points per game (82.8) than the Wildcats give up (61.2).
- When it scores more than 61.2 points, Utah Tech is 2-2.
- New Hampshire's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 82.8 points.
- The 50.8 points per game the Wildcats record are 24.5 fewer points than the Trailblazers give up (75.3).
- This year the Wildcats are shooting 30.8% from the field, 3.8% lower than the Trailblazers concede.
- The Trailblazers make 47.4% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
New Hampshire Leaders
- Clara Gomez: 4.6 PTS, 30.6 FG%
- Kenzie Matulonis: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Adara Groman: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Avery O'Connor: 8.2 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Breezie Williams: 3.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.7 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New Hampshire Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Howard
|W 59-51
|Whittemore Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 67-45
|Moby Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ UNLV
|L 93-30
|Cox Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|Whittemore Center
|11/26/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|Whittemore Center
|11/29/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Whittemore Center
Utah Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 73-58
|Burns Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ UNLV
|L 100-67
|Cox Pavilion
|11/20/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|L 84-75
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/22/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|-
|Whittemore Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Stonehill
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.