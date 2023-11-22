The New Hampshire Wildcats (2-3) face the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

New Hampshire Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
New Hampshire vs. Utah Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Trailblazers average 21.6 more points per game (82.8) than the Wildcats give up (61.2).
  • When it scores more than 61.2 points, Utah Tech is 2-2.
  • New Hampshire's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 82.8 points.
  • The 50.8 points per game the Wildcats record are 24.5 fewer points than the Trailblazers give up (75.3).
  • This year the Wildcats are shooting 30.8% from the field, 3.8% lower than the Trailblazers concede.
  • The Trailblazers make 47.4% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

New Hampshire Leaders

  • Clara Gomez: 4.6 PTS, 30.6 FG%
  • Kenzie Matulonis: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
  • Adara Groman: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
  • Avery O'Connor: 8.2 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
  • Breezie Williams: 3.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.7 FG%

New Hampshire Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Howard W 59-51 Whittemore Center
11/15/2023 @ Colorado State L 67-45 Moby Arena
11/18/2023 @ UNLV L 93-30 Cox Pavilion
11/22/2023 Utah Tech - Whittemore Center
11/26/2023 Dartmouth - Whittemore Center
11/29/2023 Northeastern - Whittemore Center

Utah Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Jacksonville State W 73-58 Burns Arena
11/14/2023 @ UNLV L 100-67 Cox Pavilion
11/20/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce L 84-75 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/22/2023 @ New Hampshire - Whittemore Center
11/25/2023 @ Stonehill - Merkert Gymnasium
12/2/2023 @ Utah Valley - Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena

