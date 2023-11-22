The New Hampshire Wildcats (2-3) face the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New Hampshire Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina

Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Hampshire vs. Utah Tech Scoring Comparison

The Trailblazers average 21.6 more points per game (82.8) than the Wildcats give up (61.2).

When it scores more than 61.2 points, Utah Tech is 2-2.

New Hampshire's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 82.8 points.

The 50.8 points per game the Wildcats record are 24.5 fewer points than the Trailblazers give up (75.3).

This year the Wildcats are shooting 30.8% from the field, 3.8% lower than the Trailblazers concede.

The Trailblazers make 47.4% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

New Hampshire Leaders

Clara Gomez: 4.6 PTS, 30.6 FG%

4.6 PTS, 30.6 FG% Kenzie Matulonis: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

4.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Adara Groman: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Avery O'Connor: 8.2 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

8.2 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Breezie Williams: 3.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.7 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Hampshire Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/12/2023 Howard W 59-51 Whittemore Center 11/15/2023 @ Colorado State L 67-45 Moby Arena 11/18/2023 @ UNLV L 93-30 Cox Pavilion 11/22/2023 Utah Tech - Whittemore Center 11/26/2023 Dartmouth - Whittemore Center 11/29/2023 Northeastern - Whittemore Center

Utah Tech Schedule