Wednesday's game features the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2) and the New Hampshire Wildcats (2-3) squaring off at Whittemore Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 67-66 win for Utah Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Wildcats head into this contest following a 93-30 loss to UNLV on Saturday.

Their last time out, the Wildcats lost 93-30 to UNLV on Saturday. The Trailblazers lost their most recent game 84-75 against Texas A&M-Commerce on Monday. In the losing effort, Bella Stuart paced the Wildcats with eight points. Maddie Warren scored 21 points in the Trailblazers' loss, leading the team.

New Hampshire vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina

New Hampshire vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Tech 67, New Hampshire 66

New Hampshire Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.

New Hampshire Leaders

Clara Gomez: 4.6 PTS, 30.6 FG%

4.6 PTS, 30.6 FG% Kenzie Matulonis: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

4.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Adara Groman: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Avery O'Connor: 8.2 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

8.2 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Breezie Williams: 3.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.7 FG%

New Hampshire Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a -52 scoring differential, falling short by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 50.8 points per game to rank 337th in college basketball and are allowing 61.2 per outing to rank 139th in college basketball.

Utah Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trailblazers outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game last season (scoring 75.1 points per game to rank 33rd in college basketball while giving up 70.1 per contest to rank 307th in college basketball) and had a +155 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Utah Tech averaged 68.9 points per game in WAC action, and 75.1 overall.

In 2022-23, the Trailblazers scored 6.0 more points per game at home (79.1) than on the road (73.1).

Utah Tech conceded 65.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.2 on the road.

