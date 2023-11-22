The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-4) will attempt to break a four-game losing skid when visiting the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reitz Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Loyola (MD) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola (MD) vs. Saint Francis (PA) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Flash's 52 points per game last year were 10.1 fewer points than the 62.1 the Greyhounds allowed.
  • Saint Francis (PA) went 3-2 last season when allowing fewer than 55.5 points.
  • Last year, the Greyhounds recorded 55.5 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 66.5 the Red Flash allowed.
  • When Loyola (MD) put up more than 66.5 points last season, it went 3-1.

Loyola (MD) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ West Virginia L 74-39 WVU Coliseum
11/12/2023 Binghamton W 77-73 Reitz Arena
11/15/2023 @ UMBC W 49-48 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
11/22/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Reitz Arena
11/25/2023 Saint Bonaventure - Reitz Arena
11/29/2023 @ St. John's (NY) - Carnesecca Arena

Saint Francis (PA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Canisius L 78-62 Koessler Athletic Center
11/13/2023 Coppin State L 70-34 DeGol Arena
11/18/2023 @ Rutgers L 80-51 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/22/2023 @ Loyola (MD) - Reitz Arena
11/26/2023 Lafayette - DeGol Arena
11/29/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

