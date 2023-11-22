The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-4) will attempt to break a four-game losing skid when visiting the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reitz Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Loyola (MD) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: ESPN+

Loyola (MD) vs. Saint Francis (PA) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Red Flash's 52 points per game last year were 10.1 fewer points than the 62.1 the Greyhounds allowed.

Saint Francis (PA) went 3-2 last season when allowing fewer than 55.5 points.

Last year, the Greyhounds recorded 55.5 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 66.5 the Red Flash allowed.

When Loyola (MD) put up more than 66.5 points last season, it went 3-1.

Loyola (MD) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 @ West Virginia L 74-39 WVU Coliseum 11/12/2023 Binghamton W 77-73 Reitz Arena 11/15/2023 @ UMBC W 49-48 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 11/22/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Reitz Arena 11/25/2023 Saint Bonaventure - Reitz Arena 11/29/2023 @ St. John's (NY) - Carnesecca Arena

Saint Francis (PA) Schedule