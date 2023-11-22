How to Watch the Loyola (MD) vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-4) will attempt to break a four-game losing skid when visiting the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reitz Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.
Loyola (MD) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Loyola (MD) vs. Saint Francis (PA) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Red Flash's 52 points per game last year were 10.1 fewer points than the 62.1 the Greyhounds allowed.
- Saint Francis (PA) went 3-2 last season when allowing fewer than 55.5 points.
- Last year, the Greyhounds recorded 55.5 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 66.5 the Red Flash allowed.
- When Loyola (MD) put up more than 66.5 points last season, it went 3-1.
Loyola (MD) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 74-39
|WVU Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Binghamton
|W 77-73
|Reitz Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ UMBC
|W 49-48
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|11/22/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Reitz Arena
|11/25/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Reitz Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
Saint Francis (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Canisius
|L 78-62
|Koessler Athletic Center
|11/13/2023
|Coppin State
|L 70-34
|DeGol Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Rutgers
|L 80-51
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|-
|Reitz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|DeGol Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
