Wednesday's contest that pits the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-1) against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-4) at Reitz Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-48 in favor of Loyola (MD), who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Greyhounds head into this matchup on the heels of a 49-48 victory over UMBC on Wednesday.

The Greyhounds enter this game after a 49-48 win against UMBC on Wednesday. The Red Flash's last contest was an 80-51 loss to Rutgers on Saturday. Lex Therien recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and one assist for the Greyhounds. Kendall Carruthers totaled 19 points, three rebounds and one assist for the Red Flash.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Loyola (MD) vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola (MD) vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola (MD) 72, Saint Francis (PA) 48

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Loyola (MD) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Greyhounds were outscored by 6.6 points per game last season, with a -205 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.5 points per game (335th in college basketball), and gave up 62.1 per contest (110th in college basketball).

Loyola (MD)'s offense was less productive in Patriot tilts last year, averaging 54.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 55.5 PPG.

When playing at home, the Greyhounds posted 2.2 fewer points per game (54.3) than when playing on the road last season (56.5).

Loyola (MD) ceded 58.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.7 on the road.

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Flash had a -421 scoring differential last season, falling short by 14.5 points per game. They put up 52.0 points per game to rank 352nd in college basketball and allowed 66.5 per outing to rank 237th in college basketball.

In conference action, Saint Francis (PA) averaged more points (55.5 per game) than it did overall (52.0) in 2022-23.

At home, the Red Flash scored 56.1 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 49.1.

In 2022-23, Saint Francis (PA) gave up 4.6 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than away (68.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.