Karl-Anthony Towns will take the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Last time out, which was on November 20, Towns put up 20 points, four assists, three steals and two blocks in a 117-100 win versus the Knicks.

In this piece we'll examine Towns' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-102)

Over 22.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+110)

Over 8.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+134)

Over 3.5 (+134) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-169)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the NBA last year, giving up 110.9 points per game.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per game last year, the 76ers were second in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 24.2 assists last year, the 76ers were the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the 76ers were fifth in the NBA last year, allowing 11.6 makes per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2022 32 12 8 3 2 0 1

