Wednesday's game between the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-4) and Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-2) matching up at Rothman Center has a projected final score of 61-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Fairleigh Dickinson, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on November 22.

In their last time out, the Knights lost 60-45 to Georgetown on Friday. The Mountaineers' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 52-47 loss to Cornell. Teneisia Brown scored a team-best 12 points for the Knights in the loss. Jo Raflo scored 26 points in the Mountaineers' loss, leading the team.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 61, Mount St. Mary's 53

Top 25 Predictions

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Knights had a +380 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 11.9 points per game. They put up 65.1 points per game, 176th in college basketball, and allowed 53.2 per contest to rank sixth in college basketball.

With 69.4 points per game in NEC action, Fairleigh Dickinson put up 4.3 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (65.1 PPG).

When playing at home, the Knights put up 1.9 more points per game last season (67.3) than they did on the road (65.4).

Fairleigh Dickinson ceded 51.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 56.2 away from home.

Mount St. Mary's Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mountaineers' -175 scoring differential last season (outscored by 5.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 57.5 points per game (317th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per contest (139th in college basketball).

Mount St. Mary's averaged the same amount of points in MAAC play as overall, 57.5 points per game.

At home, the Mountaineers put up 63.4 points per game last season, 10.5 more than they averaged away (52.9).

Mount St. Mary's gave up fewer points at home (61.6 per game) than away (67.1) last season.

