Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and others when the Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: +104)
  • The 29.7 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 0.2 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (29.5).
  • His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.0 per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +132) 2.5 (Over: +128)
  • Jaylen Brown's 24.7 points per game are 2.2 more than Wednesday's prop total.
  • He has grabbed 6.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • Brown's assists average -- 2.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.
  • His 3.7 made three-pointers average is 1.2 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM
18.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -200)
  • Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.2 more than Wednesday's prop total.
  • He has pulled down 7.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
  • Porzingis averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 1.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST
28.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +126)
  • Wednesday's over/under for Antetokounmpo is 28.5 points, 4.0 more than his season average.
  • He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 10.5).
  • Antetokounmpo's assist average -- 3.0 -- is 2.5 lower than Wednesday's over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +118) 6.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -106)
  • The 22.5 points Damian Lillard has scored per game this season is 3.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (25.5).
  • He has averaged 1.5 more rebounds per game (6.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).
  • Lillard's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).
  • Lillard's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

