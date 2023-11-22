The Boston Celtics (11-3) host the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) in a showdown between the top-ranked teams in the Eastern Conference at TD Garden on November 22, 2023 on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

In games Boston shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Celtics are the top rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 21st.

The 117.2 points per game the Celtics record are just 0.5 fewer points than the Bucks give up (117.7).

Boston has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 117.7 points.

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Milwaukee has put together a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Celtics are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 27th.

The Bucks put up 14.2 more points per game (120.8) than the Celtics allow (106.6).

Milwaukee is 10-3 when it scores more than 106.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 125.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 12.4 more points than they're averaging in away games (112.8).

Defensively Boston has been better in home games this year, surrendering 102.8 points per game, compared to 108.7 on the road.

At home, the Celtics are averaging 2.9 more treys per game (17.8) than away from home (14.9). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (41.8%) compared to in road games (33.5%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks score 118.6 points per game at home, 4.4 fewer points than away (123). Defensively they allow 116.4 per game, 2.6 fewer points than on the road (119).

At home Milwaukee is conceding 116.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than it is away (119).

This season the Bucks are averaging fewer assists at home (23 per game) than away (26.1).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Derrick White Questionable Personal

Bucks Injuries