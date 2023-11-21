Tuesday's contest that pits the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-3) against the Towson Tigers (1-1) at SECU Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of Maryland-Eastern Shore. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Tigers suffered an 80-57 loss to Columbia.

The Tigers fell in their last matchup 80-57 against Columbia on Thursday. The Hawks' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 62-59 victory over George Washington. Kylie Kornegay-Lucas' team-high 15 points paced the Tigers in the losing effort. In the Hawks' win, Zamara Haynes led the team with 17 points (adding zero rebounds and two assists).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Towson vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Towson vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland-Eastern Shore 68, Towson 66

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Maryland-Eastern Shore Schedule Analysis

The Hawks have two losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Maryland-Eastern Shore is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Leaders

Mya Thomas: 12.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

12.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Haynes: 11.0 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

11.0 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Ariana Seawell: 7.6 PTS, 46.4 FG%

7.6 PTS, 46.4 FG% Ashanti Lynch: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%

6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG% Ja'la Bannerman: 10.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

Towson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game last season, with a +97 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.9 points per game (142nd in college basketball) and gave up 63.9 per contest (171st in college basketball).

With 66.8 points per game in CAA matchups, Towson put up 0.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (66.9 PPG).

The Tigers averaged 67.3 points per game in home games last season. In road games, they averaged 65.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Towson gave up 59.4 points per game at home. Away from home, it allowed 66.5.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Performance Insights

The Hawks are being outscored by 5.0 points per game, with a -25 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.6 points per game (224th in college basketball), and give up 68.6 per contest (248th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.